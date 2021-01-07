Estás leyendo: El Supremo condena a un año de cárcel a los cantantes de dos grupos de música neonazi por un delito de odio en sus letras

El Supremo condena a un año de cárcel a los cantantes de dos grupos de música neonazi por un delito de odio en sus letras

Una de las canciones se refería a las personas migrantes diciendo que sus cuerpos "penderán de árboles y farolas" y sus "hijos morirán antes de que puedan nacer".

Imagen de la incautación de simbología nazi.
Imagen de archivo de una incautación de material con simbología nazi. EUROPA PRESS

El Tribunal Supremo ha condenado a un año de cárcel, por motivos de odio, a los cantantes de dos grupos de música neonazi, Batallón de Castigo y Más que Palabras. La sentencia, según ha adelantado la Cadena SER, hace referencia al contenido de las algunas letras.

Se trata de "expresiones supremacistas de desprecio contra individuos de determinados grupos, por el mero hecho de formar pare de una colectividad que no se tolera". De esta forma, el Tribunal considera que el contenido de las canciones no está amparado por la libertad de expresión.

La investigación se inició tras un concierto en Sabadell, en la sala Kon-Fusión, donde los cantantes entonaron algunas canciones con contenido xenófobo y racista. Tanto es así que una de las letras, en referencia a las personas migrantes, venía a decir que "vuestros cuerpos penderán de árboles y farolas, vuestros hijos morirán antes de que puedan nacer".

Aún está por ver si la condena de un año implica la entrada en prisión de los vocalistas neonazis.

