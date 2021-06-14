El Supremo confirma la absolución del expresidente murciano por corrupción al existir un defecto procesal

madrid
El Tribunal Supremo ha confirmado la absolución del expresidente de Murcia Pedro Antonio Sánchez López de los delitos de prevaricación, falsedad y fraude en la contratación por los que había sido acusado en el caso Pasarelas. La Sala rechaza los recursos presentados por el Ministerio Fiscal y la acusación popular contra la sentencia del TSJ de Murcia que confirmó la sentencia absolutoria de la Audiencia Provincial. Sánchez fue absuelto por un defecto procesal, al haberse sobrepasado los plazos de investigación.
La Sala hace suyo el planteamiento y conclusión a los que llegan, tanto la sentencia del TSJ de Murcia, que es objeto de recurso, como la de la Audiencia Provincial que declara sin efecto alguno y no válidas las diligencias que se practiquen fuera del plazo de seis meses del artículo 324 de la LECRIM, vigente en el momento de los hechos. Y ello, al no haberse instado por el fiscal la prórroga dentro del plazo legal.
Pedro Antonio Sánchez, que dimitió en 2017, se libra así definitivamente del banquillo gracias a una reforma del Gobierno de Rajoy en 2014 que reducía el tiempo de la instrucción a seis meses. La Fiscalía Anticorrupción no pidió la ampliación del plazo de instrucción y el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Murcia absolvió al expresidente murciano pese a las evidencias en su contra. El caso Pasarelas se inició por la presunta corrupción en el encargo de unas obras de Puerto Lumbreras cuando Sánchez era su alcalde.
La sentencia del Supremo indica que "si se tolerara pedir diligencias y practicarlas, o acordar reabrir la investigación, como ocurrió en este caso cuando no se acordó la prórroga dentro del plazo de seis meses, se llevarían a cabo de forma no válida por su carácter extemporáneo, y ello produciría un desequilibrio en la reciprocidad entre las partes en el proceso".
