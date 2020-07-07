MADRIDActualizado:
El Tribunal Supremo ha confirmado la condena a Hermann Tertsch, hoy eurodiputado de Vox, por llamar "criminal" al abuelo de Pablo Iglesias: tendrá que indemnizarle a sus familiares con 12.000 euros, además de correr con el pago de las costas.
La Sala Primera del Alto Tribunal ha desestimado los recursos interpuestos por Tertsch contra la sentencia de la Audiencia Provincial de Zamora, que en septiembre de 2018 concluyó que el hoy eurodiputado de la formación ultraderechista vulneró el derecho al honor del difunto Manuel Iglesias Ramírez, abuelo del vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno.
Fue su hijo, Francisco Javier Iglesias Peláez, padre del también líder de Podemos, quien interpuso una demanda ante el contenido de un artículo de Tertsch publicado en ABC en 2016. En él se refirió al difunto como "miliciano criminal", además de imputarle el haber participado en el fusilamiento de dos personas.
El tribunal citado valoró en su día que el artículo de Tertsch no era veraz, ni su conducta diligente, al no haber constrastado esta información antes de publicarla.
En julio de 2017, el Juzgado de Instrucción 3 de Zamora ya condenó a Tertsch a indemnizar con 12.000 euros a los familiares de Manuel Iglesias Ramírez, si bien el hoy europarlamentario decidió recurrir esta primera sentencia.
(Habrá ampliación)
