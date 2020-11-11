Estás leyendo: El Supremo no ve delito en la gestión del agua de Girona y archiva la causa penal

Puigdemont El Supremo no ve delito en la gestión del agua de Girona y archiva la causa penal

Se investigaba a Puigdemont por una actuación municipal de los años 2013 y 2014 consistente en la aprobación de una transferencia de fondos del canon municipal del agua al pago de parte de una colección de arte para el Ayuntamiento.

Carles Puigdemont. / EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
La Sala de lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo ha archivado, al no apreciar delito, la causa en la que se investigaba al expresident de la Generalitat huido en Bélgica Carles Puigdemont por la gestión de la calidad del agua de Girona cuando era alcalde de la ciudad.

En este asunto, remitido al alto tribunal por un juzgado gerundense, se investigaba a Puigdemont por una actuación municipal de los años 2013 y 2014 cuando era primer edil de Girona, consistente en la aprobación de una transferencia de fondos del canon municipal del agua al pago de parte de una colección de arte para el Ayuntamiento de la ciudad.

El Supremo concluye que la operación fue una infracción administrativa, a valorar por la jurisdicción contencioso-administrativa, pero no una infracción penal.

