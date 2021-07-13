El Supremo rechaza suspender los indultos del 'procés' antes de resolver los recursos presentados

La Sección Quinta de lo Contencioso-Administrativo del Tribunal Supremo ha rechazado suspender de forma cautelar los indultos a nueve condenados en la causa del procés mientras estudia los recursos interpuestos contra la medida de gracia acordada por el Gobierno.

"La aplicación del indulto, y no suspensión del mismo, no impide, si así se declara en una eventual sentencia favorable a las pretensiones de los recurrentes, el cumplimiento en su momento de la pena de privación pendiente, de manera que con la ejecución del indulto no se producen consecuencias o situaciones de difícil reversión que puedan hacer perder su finalidad legítima al recurso", argumentan los magistrados en los autos referidos a cada indultado.

Desestiman así la petición que en este sentido formularon en sus respectivos recursos tres dirigentes del partido Ciudadanos y de Vox de suspender cautelarmente los reales decretos de indulto para que siguieran cumpliendo las penas de prisión.

El alto tribunal considera que no concurren las circunstancias de urgencia que se exigen para adoptar esa medida cautelar mientras se tramitan los recursos, al igual que ya argumentó cuando el pasado 28 de junio rechazó la suspensión cautelarísima (sin escuchar a la otra parte) que desde estos partidos también habían reclamado.