Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Susana Díaz dice que "al PSOE no lo van a poner de rodillas, porque ha ganado las elecciones

La líder de los socialistas andaluces achaca los resultados de las elecciones autonómicas del 2-D a la situación a política nacional

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La secretaria general del PSOE-A y presidenta andaluza en funciones, Susana Díaz, recibe los aplausos de los miembros de la ejecutiva en la reunión que el Comité Director, máximo órgano entre Congresos. EFE/Julio Muñoz

La secretaria general del PSOE-A y presidenta andaluza en funciones, Susana Díaz, recibe los aplausos de los miembros de la ejecutiva en la reunión que el Comité Director, máximo órgano entre Congresos. EFE/Julio Muñoz

La presidenta andaluza en funciones, Susana Díaz, ha advertido este lunes de que al PSOE-A "no le va a poner nadie de rodillas" porque ha ganado las elecciones del 2 de diciembre, y ha apostillado: "Yo soy la candidata del partido con mayor respaldo electoral".

Díaz ha hecho estas manifestaciones durante su intervención ante el Comité Director del PSOE de Andalucía, máximo órgano entre congresos, que analiza esta tarde los resultados de los comicios autonómicos.

La secretaria general del PSOE andaluz, que ha sido recibida con un cerrado y largo aplauso de los miembros del Comité Director puestos en pie, ha recalcado que "nadie tiene derecho a vetar a un partido que ha ganado exclusivamente porque durante 37 años haya sido la opción libre de los votantes".

En otro momento de su intervención, ha señalado, no obstante, que no se pueden poner "paños calientes" tras los resultados electorales obtenidos por el PSOE, que ha achacado a distintas circunstancias, especialmente a la situación a política nacional. 

(Habrá ampliación)

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad