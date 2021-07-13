Estás leyendo: Susana Díaz se va al Senado

Público
Público

Susana Díaz se va al Senado

La expresidenta de la Junta de Andalucía acepta el ofrecimiento de Juan Espadas de ser senadora por designación autonómica

El candidato a la Junta de Andalucía y alcalde de Sevilla, Juan Espada, y la secretaria general del PSOE.A, Susana Díaz, a la llegada a la reunión del Comité Director extraordinario del PSOE-A, a 12 de julio del 2021 en Sevilla (Andalucía).
El candidato a la Junta de Andalucía y alcalde de Sevilla, Juan Espada, y la secretaria general del PSOE de Andalucía, Susana Díaz, a la llegada a la reunión del Comité Director extraordinario del PSOE-A, a 12 de julio del 2021 en Sevilla (Andalucía). Joaquin Corchero / Europa Press

sevilla

Actualizado:

Susana Díaz, la expresidenta de la Junta de Andalucía dejará el Parlamento andaluz este mes de julio y en septiembre se incorporará al Senado. Díaz ha aceptado el ofrecimiento de Espadas de ser nombrada senadora por la Comunidad Autónoma. De esta manera, en septiembre, en el arranque del próximo curso político, Espadas, una vez investido con el cargo de secretario general este mes, estará ya libre de pies y manos para hacer la política que pretende seguir. 

El PSOE de Andalucía lanzó un comunicado en el que se decía lo siguiente: "Díaz será representante por designación autonómica de Andalucía en la Cámara Alta, por lo cual acudirá al pleno parlamentario que se celebrará los días 21 y 22 de julio, en cuyo orden del día será elegida formalmente senadora. La socialista tiene previsto incorporarse a la Cámara Alta en el próximo mes de septiembre".

La fuentes consultadas por Público indicaron que Díaz sustituirá al senador por Cádiz, Nando Pérez, pero agregaron que también serán renovados los otros dos senadores autonómicos a los que tiene derecho el PSOE andaluz. 

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público