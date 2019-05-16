El Tribunal Constitucional (TC) ha admitido a trámite el recurso de amparo interpuesto por Compromís, tras la negativa de la Mesa del Congreso a tramitar la proposición de ley de la formación valenciana para fomentar la transparencia y fiscalizar las cuentas de la casa real.
El alto tribunal aprecia en su escrito de admisión una "especial transcendencia constitucional" en el recurso, porque, según dice, puede llevarle a "aclarar o cambiar su doctrina, como consecuencia de un proceso de reflexión interna".
El Pleno del TC reconoce que el texto puede tener "unas consecuencias políticas generales"
Además, el Pleno del TC reconoce en el texto del acuerdo, alcanzado el martes y notificado este jueves a Compromís, que el asunto puede tener "unas consecuencias políticas generales". Por eso, exige a la Mesa del Congreso que aporte, en el plazo de diez días, la documentación por las que justificó la inadmisión a trámite de la iniciativa.
Compromís pretende que la página web de la Casa del Rey publique las declaraciones de bienes y actividades de los miembros de la familia real, del mismo modo que las web del Congreso y el Senado publican las de todos los diputados y senadores.
También propone la comparecencia parlamentaria de altos cargos de la Casa del Rey para informar de la gestión presupuestaria de la institución, así como la aportación de información exhaustiva por parte del Gobierno sobre el dinero que destina indirectamente a la Jefatura del Estado.
