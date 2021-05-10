El TC admite el recurso de Teresa Rodríguez y los diputados expulsados del grupo de Adelante Andalucía

sevilla
El Tribunal Constitucional (TC) ha dictado este lunes una providencia en la que admite el recurso de amparo presentado por los nueve diputados expulsados del Grupo Parlamentario Adelante Andalucía, con la que fuera líder de Podemos Andalucía, Teresa Rodríguez, a la cabeza.
Así lo han indicado a Europa Press fuentes del Tribunal Constitucional, que han señalado, en este sentido, que se abre una pieza de medidas cautelares en la que se estudiará la reposición de todos ellos en sus puestos.
La decisión de los expulsados de recurrir ante el TC obedece a que consideran la resolución propia de un Parlamento "bananero", así como "un escándalo sin precedentes en la historia del parlamentarismo andaluz".
