Estás leyendo: El TC deduce testimonio contra Torrent por desobedecer sus sentencias

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

PROCÉS

El TC deduce testimonio contra Torrent por desobedecer sus sentencias

Envía al fiscal las decisiones del presidente del Parlamento catalán, el vicepresidente primero y secretario primero de la Mesa por tramitar propuestas de resolución que reiteraban la autodeterminación y la reprobación de la Monarquía.

Sindicatos, UGT y patronal se expresan sobre la sentencia del TC

MADRID

Actualizado:

JULIA PÉREZ

El Tribunal Constitucional ha abierto la puerta para una posible causa penal  por desobediencia contra el presidente del Parlamento catalán, Roger Torrent. Este martes, el pleno ha acordado por unanimidad deducir testimonio a la Fiscalía por el supuesto delito de desobediencia al tramitar en los últimos meses propuestas de resolución que reiteraban el derecho a la autodeterminación de Cataluña y la reprobación de la monarquía.

El TC pide a la Fiscalía que investigue a Torrent, así como al vicepresidente primero, Josep Costa, y al secretario primero de la Mesa del Parlament, Eusebi Campdepadrós, ante un posible delito de desobediencia por desoír de manera reiterada sus sentencias y providencias.

La decisión ha sido adoptada a petición del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez.

El pasado 12 de noviembre, el Parlamento catalán aprobó una moción de la CUP , en contra de las advertencias recibidas por el Tribunal Constitucional, en la que proclamaba "su voluntad de ejercer de forma concreta el derecho a la autodeterminación y respetar la voluntad del pueblo catalán”.

Se da la circunstancia de que Roger Torrent decidió adelantar seis horas el Pleno del Parlament para votar esta moción ya que ese mismo día el TC iba a reunirse para paralizarla y reiterar su prohibición. El acuerdo del Pleno del alto tribunal llegó tres minutos después de que la moción saliera adelante únicamente con los votos de los parlamentarios independentistas.

La iniciativa no se publicó en el Boletín Oficial del Parlament por recomendación del secretario general de la cámara y con el fin de que no existiera constancia de que el texto fuera aprobado.

Posteriormente, Torrent ha insistido en que la moción "existió" aunque no se publicó por recomendación de sus servicios jurídicos.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú