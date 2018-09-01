Torra asegura que "la vía pacífica, pero imparable, es la que toca tomar ahora"

El presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra, ha asegurado este sábado que "la vía pacífica, pero imparable, es la vía que toca tomar a partir de ahora" y ha afirmado que siempre extenderán la mano al diálogo y a la negociación.
"Solo seremos independientes si caminamos juntos, unidos, solidariamente y fraternalmente convencidos de que la vía pacífica es la que nos toca tomar a partir de ahora", ha subrayado Torra.
"Debemos tener toda la determinación del mundo, estar dispuestos a todos los sacrificios que tendremos que asumir y, siempre, tendiendo la mano al diálogo y a la negociación. No lo podemos hacer de otra manera", ha avisado Torra
este sábado tras inaugurar el parque del 1 de octubre de Juneda (Lleida), acompañado del delegado del Gobierno de la Generalitat en Lérida, Ramon Farré.
En su intervención, el presidente catalán también ha calificado de "farsa" el proceso judicial contra los líderes del proceso unilateral a la independencia y ha animado a la participación en la manifestación del próximo 11 de septiembre, con motivo de la Diada de Catalunya.
Antes de inaugurar el parque, el presidente catalán ha sido recibido por el alcalde de Juneda, Antoni Villas, y el resto de miembros del Consistorio, ha firmado el libro de honor en la sala de plenos y más tarde ha tenido lugar la inauguración, donde ha podido visitar los paneles sobre la historia local del municipio y donde ha descubierto la placa conmemorativa de la inauguración del nuevo espacio.
Tras inaugurar el parque en Juneda, Torra se ha dirigido a Les Borges Blanques (Lleida) donde se ha realizado el "encendido de la traca" que ha dado inicio a la fiesta mayor del municipio y después ha visitado diversos espacios que han sido objeto del Plan de Barrios de la Generalitat.
