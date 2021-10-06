Estás leyendo: El Tribunal Constitucional avala la prisión permanente revisable

Público
Público

El Tribunal Constitucional avala la prisión permanente revisable

La constitucionalidad de la medida ha sido aprobada con siete votos a favor y tres en contra.

Tribunal Constitucional
Tribunal Constitucional. Archivo

madrid

El Pleno del Tribunal Constitucional ha desestimado los recursos que se habían interpuesto contra la prisión permanente revisable, por lo que se valida la constitucionalidad de la pena aprobada por el Partido Popular en 2015.

El Pleno del tribunal de garantías valida la constitucionalidad de la medida por siete votos a favor y tres en contra, según informa El Mundo. Los magistrados más progresistas: María Luisa Balaguer, Juan Antonio Xiol y Cándido Conde-Pumpido, han sido los que han rechazado la medida. Por otra parte, quienes han votado a favor ha sido Juan José González Rivas, y los magistrados Andrés Ollero, Ricardo Enríquez, Pedro González-Trevijano, Antonio Narváez, Encarnación Roca (ponente) y Santiago Martínez Vares.

(HABRÁ AVANCE)

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público