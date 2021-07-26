Estás leyendo: El Tribunal de Cuentas archiva la investigación sobre el rescate público a la aerolínea Plus Ultra

El Tribunal de Cuentas archiva la investigación sobre el rescate público a la aerolínea Plus Ultra

El auto afirma que el rescate a la aerolínea "es un préstamo ordinario y como tal no ha originado un perjuicio económico a los fondos públicos". La semana pasada, la Justicia paralizó las ayudas.

Un panel muestra información sobre vuelos de la aerolínea Plus Ultra, en el aeropuerto de Madrid - Barajas Adolfo Suárez, el 21 de abril de 2021, en Madrid.
Un panel muestra información sobre vuelos de la aerolínea Plus Ultra, en el aeropuerto de Madrid - Barajas Adolfo Suárez, el 21 de abril de 2021, en Madrid. Alejandro Martínez Vélez / EUROPA PRESS

El Tribunal de Cuentas archiva la investigación sobre el rescate público a la aerolínea Plus Ultra al no haber "indicios de haber dado lugar al incumplimiento de las leyes reguladoras del régimen presupuestario y de contabilidad aplicable al sector público", según ha adelantado El País.

El auto de sobreseimiento destaca que el rescate público a la aerolínea "es un préstamo ordinario y como tal no ha originado un perjuicio económico a los fondos públicos". Este archivo cuenta con informe favorable de la Fiscalía y la Abogacía del Estado.

La semana pasada, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, defendió el rescate de Plus Ultra después de que fuese paralizado por un juzgado madrileño. En concreto, afirmó que el Ejecutivo "cumple con la ley, es transparente y es escrupuloso con todo lo que tiene que ver con la acción y desembolso de recursos públicos".

No se pronunció sobre la decisión de la Justicia y reiteró que el Gobierno "ha cumplido con la legalidad, es escrupuloso con el uso de los recursos públicos de todos los españoles y tiene una absoluta transparencia".

