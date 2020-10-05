Madrid
La red social Twitter ha anunciado que los usuarios de la plataforma no pueden publicar que desean la muerte del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, quien anunció el pasado viernes que tanto él como su esposa, Melania Trump, han dado positivo por coronavirus.
Twitter ha señalado que los tuits que deseen la muerte de Trump "tendrán que ser eliminados", refiriéndose a una norma de "comportamiento abusivo" que se encuentra en sus políticas.
"No toleramos contenido que desee, espere o exprese un deseo de muerte, lesiones corporales graves o enfermedades mortales contra un individuo o grupo de personas", señala Twitter en su Centro de ayuda.
Asimismo, Twitter ha afirmado a través de su cuenta oficial del equipo de Comunicaciones, que los "tuits que desean o esperan la muerte, daños corporales graves o enfermedades fatales contra 'cualquier persona' no están permitidos y deben eliminarse".
La compañía también ha subrayado al portal Vice que "esto no significa la suspensión automática" y que "no tomará medidas de cumplimiento en cada 'tuit'". "Damos prioridad a la eliminación de contenido cuando tiene una llamada a la acción clara que podría causar daños en el mundo real", explica Twitter.
