MADRID
El cofundador y consejero delegado de Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, ha invocado la libertad de expresión para defender ante sus empleados la decisión de no tomar ninguna medida respecto a un polémico mensaje que el presidente de EE.UU, Donald Trump, compartió en la red social, ya que asegura que Facebook no debe erigirse en "árbitro" de Internet.
Las explicaciones de Zuckerberg llegan después de que un grupo de empleados de Facebook abandonara su puesto de trabajo en protesta porque la compañía no actuara contra los mensajes del mandatario, que contenían frases violentas, mientras que estos mismos mensajes fueron intervenidos por la red social Twitter.
Cuando los trabajadores de empresas como Google, Apple o Facebook no están de acuerdo con alguna decisión o política de la dirección abandonan durante unas horas su puesto de trabajo y se concentran en el exterior. Esta vez, los empleados, que se encontraban teletrabajando mayoritariamente, pararon su actividad protestando virtualmente.
El mensaje de la discordia
El mensaje que originó la polémica fue compartido por Trump en sus cuentas de Facebook y Twitter el pasado viernes haciendo referencia a los actos de violencia que se han repetido en varias ciudades de EE.UU desde la muerte del ciudadano afroamericano George Floyd a manos de un policía blanco en Mineápolis.
En los mensajes se puede leer: "Estos matones están deshonrando la memoria de George Floyd, y no dejaré que eso suceda. Cuando empiezan los saqueos, empiezan los disparos".
Twitter tampoco borró el tuit porque considera que es de interés público, pero se encargó de asegurar que incumple sus reglas: "Este tweet incumplió las Reglas de Twitter relativas a glorificar la violencia".
La respuesta de Trump
En respuesta a la polémica por su mensaje, el presidente de Estados Unidos, firmaba una orden ejecutiva dirigida a empresas de redes sociales que, tal y como explicó, tiene como objetivo "defender la libertad de expresión de uno de los mayores peligros a los que se ha enfrentado nunca Estados Unidos".
Según Trump, Twitter ha dejado de ser "una plataforma pública neutral", y la "cerraría", "si eso fuera legal".
