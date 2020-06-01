The New York Times realiza la reconstrucción del asesinato de George Floyd —de 46 años— a manos de la Policía. El agente Derek Chauvin, que ha sido detenido por asesinato en tercer grado, le aplastó el cuello con la rodilla durante ocho minutos y 46 segundos en un arresto en Mineápolis pese a que Floyd repetía "no puedo respirar".

El periódico recoge distintos vídeos e informes de la tarde en la que los agentes detuvieron a George Floyd hasta su asesinato el 25 de mayo. "El acusado mantuvo su rodilla sobre el cuello del señor Floyd durante ocho minutos y 46 segundos, de los cuales dos minutos y 53 segundos después de que el señor Floyd dejara de responder a estímulos", reza el documento presentado por la Fiscalía del condado de Hennepin contra Chauvin.



20.01 horas

El 911 recibe una llamada de un comercio porque Floyd había pagado un paquete de tabaco con un billete falso de 20 dólares. El vehículo de Floyd permaneció cerca de la tienda hasta que llegó la primera patrulla. En el informe de la Policía se establece que les habían trasladado que el hombre estaba "totalmente borracho". Lo obligan a bajar del coche, lo esposan y lo dejan sentado junto a una pared. A continuación intentan meterlo en el coche policial pero se resiste porque siente claustrofobia.

20.17 horas

Llega una tercera patrulla, en la que se encuentran los agentes Derek Chauvin y Tou Thao. El primero de ellos tenía 17 denuncias por sus actuaciones policiales, pero ninguna acabó en condena disciplinaria. De hecho fue, elogiado por su valor en varias ocasiones. Thao acumulaba seis denuncias. Las imágenes que muestra el diario muestran a Floyd tumbado en el suelo con tres agentes inmovilizándolo por completo. Se puede ver a Chauvin presionar el cuello con su rodilla, impidiéndole respirar. En agente J. Alexander Kueng está sobre su espalda y Thomas Lane sobre las piernas. Tou Thao observa.

20.20 horas

"Por favor, por favor, por favor, no puedo respirar. Por favor", dice Floyd en el vídeo que recoge The New York Times, mientras los testigos piden a los agentes que se deje de presionar el cuello de Floyd. Uno de los agentes llama a una ambulancia, pero Chauvin continúa asfixiando a Floyd durante otros siete minutos.

20.25 horas

George Floyd ya no se mueve: "Comprueben su pulso", piden algunos testigos. Chauvin sigue asfixiando a Floyd mientras mira su rostro.

20.27 horas

Llega la ambulancia. Solo cuando los sanitarios colocan la camilla en el suelo, Chauvin retira su rodilla. Comprueban su pulso y lo trasladan a un hospital, donde se certifica su muerte.

Tras tres días de disturbios en EEUU, detienen a Derek Chauvin por asesinato en tercer grado y homicidio imprudente, que ya había sido expulsado del cuerpo junto a Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, Alexander Kueng.