Permanece desde el sábado ingresado y en observación médica en un hospital.

8/03/2020.- El secretario general de VOX, Javier Ortega Smith, durante su intervnención en la asamblea general ordinaria del partido celebrado en Vistalegre en Madrid este domingo. EFE/Javier Lizón

El diputado y concejal de Vox en Madrid Javier Ortega Smith ha sido ingresado en el hospital debido a una serie de complicaciones relacionadas con el caso de covid que sufrió hace unas semanas. En concreto, el político de ultraderecha ha desarrollado varios trombos en una pierna y en los pulmones, tal y como ha anunciado en su cuenta de Twitter.

El político lleva internado en el hospital este pasado sábado, al sufrir una "hinchazón" que se le desarrolló en su gemelo izquierdo. "Tras la analítica y los estudios correspondientes, me han detectado varios trombos en la pierna y en los pulmones, como uno de los graves efectos que puede provocar el coronavirus que tuve", ha explicado el concejal madrileño, que sigue en observación.

Ortega Smith fue una de las primeras caras visibles de una formación política en contraer la covid-19. En su formación también se contagiaron Santiago Abascal y Macarena Olona, importantes figuras de la formación.

