madrid
El titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 42 de Madrid, Juan José Escalonilla, estudia una denuncia presentada por José Manuel Calvente, el abogado despedido de Podemos el año pasado, contra el partido morado por presuntos delitos de malversación y administración desleal.
Calvente puso la denuncia en Barcelona, pero un juzgado de allí se inhibió en favor de los juzgados de Plaza de Castilla de Madrid y ahora ha recaído en el número 42, según han informado fuentes jurídicas.
El magistrado ha abierto diligencias y ha citado a declarar al exabogado de Podemos para que se ratifique en la denuncia
El magistrado ha abierto diligencias y ha citado a declarar al exabogado de Podemos para que se ratifique en la denuncia. Según eldiario.es y El Confidencial, Calvente acudirá a los juzgados el próximo 29 de julio.
También según los mismos medios, el juez ha citado igualmente a la otra letrada que fue despedida junto con Calvente, Mónica Carmona, y a la que fuera responsable del equipo legal de Podemos Gloria Elizo, ambas el próximo 15 de septiembre.
