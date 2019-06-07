Público
La URJC detecta irregularidades en un centro que comparte trabajadores con el instituto del caso máster

El rector mandó a la Fiscalía los resultados de una auditoría sobre el Centro Integral de Formación Permanente para que investigara un posible incumplimiento de normas que podrían perjudicar de forma económica a la universidad.

La URJC mantendrá 23 convenios con otras tantas empresas para este tipo de titulaciones - EFE

La Universidad Rey Juan Carlos de Madrid (URJC) ha detectado irregularidades en el Centro Integral de Formación Permanente relacionadas con el "incumplimiento de la normativa y control reiterado que pueden causar perjuicio económico a la Rey Juan Carlos", ha adelantado Cadena Ser. Según informa este medio, el rector Javier Ramos envió los resultados de una auditoría sobre este instituto a la Fiscalía porque detectó que compartía trabajadores con el extinto Instituto de Derecho Público, el centro relacionado con los escándalos de los másteres de Cristina Cifuentes, Pablo Casado y Carmen Montón. Además, la universidad ha remitido la auditoría con las irregularidades del centro de Derecho al juzgado que investiga un presunto delito de malversación de fondos.

El Centro Integral de Formación Permanente, que fue dirigido por Jorge Urosa, ofrece cursos de especialización de menos de 30 horas. Antes del cambio de Gobierno, estos cursos los gestionaban empresas externas, pero con la llegada de Pedro Sánchez a la Moncloa, es la propia universidad la que los imparte.

También, la auditoría forense ha investigado al Instituto de Estudio Jurídico Internacional. Se ha determinado que no existe ninguna anomalía  y que sus cuentas han sido integradas en las de la universidad.

