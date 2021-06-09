Estás leyendo: Valero optará a la reelección en IU Andalucía con el objetivo de que Unidas Podemos sea "alternativa" a Moreno

Valero optará a la reelección en IU Andalucía con el objetivo de que Unidas Podemos sea "alternativa" a Moreno

El coordiandor de IU en la Comunidad apuesta porque Unidas Podemos "incorpore a Andalucía al proceso de cambio político que experimenta el país".

Toni Valero, coordinador general de IU.
Toni Valero, coordinador general de IU. María José López / Europa Press

Toni Valero optará a la reelección como coordinador general de IU Andalucía en la próxima Asamblea, que se celebará a mediados de julio. Valero tiene el propósito de que "Unidas Podemos por Andalucía incorpore a Andalucía al proceso de cambio político que experimenta el país apostando por un cambio de modelo productivo que genere empleo de calidad", según informaron a Público fuentes de la coalición.

"El espacio unitario en Andalucía tiene capacidad para ser vanguardia en los retos de Unidas Podemos y para ser la primera alternativa al Gobierno de las derechas en Andalucía, principalmente gracias a una implantación territorial que garantiza estabilidad y arraigo al proyecto", apuntaron fuentes de IU. Actualmente, IU Andalucía, según los datos de la coalición, cuenta con 63 son alcaldes y alcaldesas, cerca de 1.100 concejales y concejalas y 14 diputados y diputadas provinciales en Andalucía.

Valero ha comunicado ya a dirigentes andaluces y provinciales que encabezará una candidatura "amplia y plural en la que estén representadas distintas corrientes y sensibilidades de IU Andalucía" a la XXIII Asamblea Andaluza de IU.

Fuentes cercanas a Valero, que asumió la coordinación general de IU Andalucía hace dos años, tras la renuncia de Antonio Maíllo, aseguran que su propósito es trabajar para que "Andalucía sea la referencia para el espacio Unidas Podemos en todo el país, avanzando en tareas imprescindibles aún pendientes, como la creación de estructuras estables y radicalmente democráticas que ayuden a construir unidad popular para lo que es necesario un impulso de la movilización social y fortalecer el tejido social andaluz".

