La Delegada del Gobierno contra la Violencia de Género, Victoria Rosell, ha defendido este jueves el anteproyecto de la ley del solo sí es sí, la necesidad de definir la violación por la falta de consentimiento, no por los medios empleados por el atacante, y la eliminación del abuso sexual: "Todo es agresión".

En unas jornadas sobre Justicia e Igualdad organizadas por el Ministerio de Justicia, Rosell ha abogado por un "nuevo paradigma": del "no es no", visión tradicional de que el hombre tiene acceso al cuerpo de la mujer y es ésta la que pone límite a ese deseo, al "sólo sí es sí", que refleja el consentimiento libre de dos personas que quieren tener una relación sexual.

El anteproyecto, aprobado ya hace un año, todavía no ha sido remitido al Parlamento y la semana pasada fue criticado por el Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), que cuestionó tanto la definición del consentimiento expreso como la desaparición de la figura de los abusos sexuales.

El Consejo Fiscal también criticó la redacción del consentimiento por contener una doble negación que Rosell ha reconocido que podría suprimirse: "Se entenderá que no existe consentimiento cuando la víctima no haya manifestado libremente por actos exteriores concluyentes e inequívocos" la voluntad de la persona a participar en el acto.

El papel del consentimiento

Pero ha hecho hincapié en que el papel del consentimiento en este nuevo modelo conlleva la supresión de la figura del abuso: la penetración no consentida será violación, al margen de la existencia de violencia o intimidación. Hablar de abuso sexual cuando la víctima, por ejemplo, no ha podido decir no al estar drogada o alcoholizada es, a juicio de Rosell, tratar a la mujer "como objeto de derecho, no como sujeto de derecho". "El abuso no deja de ser un uso excesivo o indebido. Se abusa de las cosas, no de las personas", ha recalcado.

Ha destacado además el enfoque de género de un anteproyecto que, al margen de las reformas penales, ofrece ayudas específicas para las víctimas de la violencia sexual. Las jornadas, que serán clausuradas mañana jueves por la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, han sido inauguradas por el ministro de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campo, quien ha anunciado su intención de poner en marcha el primer plan de igualdad de la administración de justicia y ha apostado por incrementar la presencia de mujeres en los altos cargos judiciales.