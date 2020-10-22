Estás leyendo: La Ley del aborto recogerá los vientres de alquiler como "explotación reproductiva"

El proyecto de ley orgánica llegará primero a la mesa del Consejo de Ministros donde se establecerá la nueva tipificación de distintas violencias sexuales, que, entre otras medidas, considerará a los "abusos" como agresiones.

Protesta contra los vientres de alquiler en Madrid. /EFE /Archivo
Protesta contra los vientres de alquiler en Madrid. /EFE /Archivo

El Ministerio de Igualdad considera los vientres de alquiler un tipo de violencia contra la mujer y ha decidido recoger esa "explotación reproductiva" en la reforma de la Ley de derechos sexuales de salud sexual y reproductiva y de la interrupción voluntaria del embarazo.

Fuentes del Ministerio de Igualdad han confirmado este jueves que será en esa reforma, anunciada por la ministra Irene Montero en el Congreso, donde se aborden los polémicos vientres de alquiler.

Primero llegará a la mesa del Consejo de Ministros el proyecto de ley orgánica de garantía integral de libertad sexual, donde se establecerá la nueva tipificación de distintas violencias sexuales, como la agresión sexual, los abusos, que pasarán a ser agresiones; el acoso o el proxenetismo.

Desde Igualdad reconocen que hay violencias machistas que han quedado fuera de esta norma: los abortos forzados, la esterilización forzosa, la violencia ginecoobstétrica y la explotación reproductiva o vientres de alquiler.

Según explican las fuentes, se ha optado por incluirlas en la reforma de la ley del aborto al considerar que tienen un carácter más reproductivo que sexual. 

