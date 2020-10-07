Igualdad anuncia la prohibición del Síndrome de Alienación Parental en la ley de Infancia

madrid
La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, ha anunciado que "los criterios sin aval científicos, como el Síndrome de Alienación Parental, no puedan ser tomados en consideración en la Justicia en nuestro país". Por ello, explicó que el ministerio que ella dirige conjuntamente con la vicepresidencia segunda del Gobierno y el Ministrio de Justicia, introducirán cambios en la ley contra las violencias en la infancia para impedir que su uso.
En su comparecencia ante la comisión de Igualdad del Congreso de los Diputados, Montero afirmó que "ser escuchado a cualquier edad es un derecho consignado en las leyes, y en una ley contra la violencia en la infancia es necesario reforzar este derecho". La ministra afirmó que es necesaria una cautela estricta hacia este supuesto síndrome que se sigue aplicando y que invalida la declaración de los niños niñas que han sufrido violencia, "por entender existe una interferencia adulta (normalmente de la madre). Esto es un postulado inasumible para un Gobierno feminista", afirmó.
Esta propuesta viene a cumplir uno de los puntos acordados en el pacto de Estado contra la violencia de género y que está incluido en las guías de recomendaciones del Consejo General del Poder Judicial, aunque no se trata de una medida de obligado cumplimiento.
Reforma de la ley del aborto.
Montero afirmó también que su ministerio ha iniciado ya los trabajos para reformar la Ley de Salud Sexual y Reproductiva y de la Interrupción Voluntaria del Embarazo, para derogar la reforma introducida en ella por el Partido Popular en 2015. Esta reforma promulgada por el entonces ministro Alberto Ruíz Gallardón prohibió el acceso a las menores de 16 y 17 año a abortar si tener autorización de sus progenitores.
Según Montero, la reforma incluirá el derecho a las "formas más novedosas" de anticoncepción y la promoción de la educación sexual y reproductiva.
