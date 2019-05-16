Público
Escrache a Villacís Villacís critica "la falta de humanidad" tras el escrache que sufrió en la pradera de San Isidro

Activistas antidesahucios protestaron este miércoles ante la candidata de Ciudadanos en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, en la caseta de su partido en la pradera de San Isidro, donde acudió acompañada por Ignacio Aguado y Albert Rivera. 

La candidata de Ciudadanos al Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Begoña Villacís, durante el escrache en la Pradera de San Isidro

La candidata de Ciudadanos en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Begoña Villacís, ha criticado "la falta de empatía y humanidad" de quienes como la edil de Ahora Madrid Romy Arce legitimaron ayer "el acoso" que sufrió en la Pradera de San Isidro, donde activistas antidesahucios la insultaron cuando estaba sola.

La candidata madrileña se ha pronunciado así en una entrevista en Antena 3 en la que ha hablado sobre el escrache sufrido ayer a manos de activistas antidesahucios en la caseta de su partido en la pradera de San Isidro, donde acudió acompañada por su homólogo de Ciudadanos para la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, y el presidente del partido, Albert Rivera.

La líder municipal de Ciudadanos ha destacado que en democracia hay que aprender a "desterrar" este tipo de comportamientos y ha reconocido que le llama la atención "la falta de humanidad y empatía" que hay detrás de quienes "justifican" y "legitiman" este tipo de acosos.

"La violencia no es una forma de expresión. Hay muchas maneras para expresarse pero de forma violenta no puede ser", ha reseñado la política madrileña, quien ha incidido en que "legitimar todo eso solo les retracta".

Además, ha señalado que ayer mismo representantes del PP y PSOE se acercaron a la caseta para ofrecerle su apoyo, mientras que nadie de Más Madrid lo hizo. Sin embargo, ha indicado que ha recibido un mensaje de la alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, que aún no ha leído.

Villacís ha querido destacar que en los últimos años la vivienda en Madrid ha aumentado un 34% y ha señalado que el Gobierno de Carmena sigue culpando a otros grupos políticos. También ha recordado que bajo este mandato se han producido 12.000 desahucios.

