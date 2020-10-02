Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía pide el informe de un niño obligado a visitar a su padre en prisión por violencia machista

Público
Público

Violencia machista La Fiscalía pide el informe de un niño obligado a visitar a su padre en prisión por violencia machista

El padre está internado en una prisión de Teruel donde cumple condena por un delito de violencia de género contra la madre del niño. 

12/06/2020 -Un prisionero mira por la ventana de la cárcel mientras los manifestantes por el asesinato de George Floyd se reúnen frente al centro de detención federal en el centro de Miami. / AFP -CHANDAN KHANNA
Un prisionero mira por la ventana de la cárcel , imagen de archivo / AFP -CHANDAN KHANNA

Madrid

Actualizado:

EFE

La Fiscalía especializada en Violencia sobre la Mujer ha pedido un informe psicológico urgente del menor de 6 años que, según una resolución de una jueza de Torrent (Valencia), debe acudir a visitar a su padre en una prisión de Teruel, donde cumple condena por un delito de violencia contra su madre.

Según han confirmado fuentes del Ministerio Público, este informe se ha pedido con carácter de urgencia y se prevé que pueda presentarse al juzgado el próximo lunes.

Además de la condena penal, el juzgado que vio este asunto puso en marcha medidas civiles como la tramitación del divorcio de esta pareja y marcó un régimen de visitas, que contempla el derecho del padre a ver al menor cada quince días. Según han explicado las mismas fuentes, el padre no ha visto a su hijo en los últimos dos años y medio.

Por este motivo, y por otras circunstancias que rodean este caso en particular, la Fiscalía reclamó que las visitas se empezasen a hacer por videoconferencia, para que fuese menos traumático para el menor, pero la jueza no accedió.

El menor debía haber visitado a su padre en la prisión de Teruel el pasado fin de semana, pero la Policía Local de Paterna (que intermedió a petición de la madre, residente en esta localidad valenciana) decidió no entregar al menor al abuelo paterno -a quien el menor no conoce- por la angustia y el miedo que expresaba el niño.

Una vez disponga del citado informe psicológico, la Fiscalía pedirá una comparecencia de todos los intervinientes ante el juez y reclamará la suspensión del actual régimen de visitas, han señalado las mismas fuentes

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público