Perros rescatados de una vivienda insalubre en València. / POLICÍA LOCAL VALENCIA
Agentes de la Unidad Medioambiental (UMA) de la Policía Local de València han rescatado en colaboración con los servicios veterinarios del consistorio a 10 perros en una vivienda en la que se encontraban en unas condiciones deficientes de insalubridad.

Los animales estaban en un habitáculo sin luz ni ventilación rodeados de gran cantidad de basura y excrementos, según ha informado el cuerpo de seguridad en un comunicado.

El seguimiento de la Unidad Medioambiental sobre este domicilio que acumulaba gran cantidad de reclamaciones vecinales por insectos, ruidos y malos olores ha sido determinante en la recuperación de los animales.

Se trasladarán ahora los hechos a la Fiscalía de Medio Ambiente por si pudiesen ser constitutivos de un presunto delito de maltrato animal, así como a Servicios Sociales y Sanidad ante las condiciones de insalubridad en las que se encontraba la vivienda.

