La Cámara gallega ha dado luz verde por unanimidad a la proposición de ley que reconoce como violencia de género a las víctimas de violencia vicaria. Además, el Partido Popular de Galicia (PPdeG), el Bloque Nacionalista Galego (BNG) y el Partido Socialista de Galicia (PSdeG) han aprobado la norma que garantizará la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres en el ámbito universitario y de la investigación y que evitará la discriminación por maternidad.
Las iniciativas, que parten de sendas proposiciones de ley presentadas por el BNG y que este martes ha superado su último trámite parlamentario con su aprobación en el pleno, sitúan a Galicia en la "vanguardia" de la igualdad de género y la lucha contra la violencia machista, tal y como han coincidido todos los grupos.
La violencia sobre los hijos será reconocida como violencia machista
De este modo, la ley que reconoce como violencia de género la vicaria, incluye el reconocimiento del estatuto de víctimas no solo cuando se produce un asesinato u homicidio, sino cuando hay cualquier forma de violencia ejercida sobre los hijos o las personas estrechamente unidas a la víctima.
Por su parte, la proposición de ley para garantizar la igualdad real entre hombres y mujeres en el ámbito universitario y de la investigación, denominada por el BNG como Ley Ángeles Alvariño, establece la obligación de todos los organismos públicos y privados de introducir mecanismos correctores en las distintas convocatorias para que el tiempo por cuidado de hijos no suponga una discriminación en los procesos de evaluación.
