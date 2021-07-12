Estás leyendo: Detenido un hombre por agredir a su pareja en presencia de sus hijos en Madrid

Violencia machista Detenido un hombre por agredir a su pareja en presencia de sus hijos en Madrid

Los hechos ocurrieron en la noche del viernes al sábado en la estación Parque de Lisboa, en la línea 12 de MetroSur.

Anoche en #Metro Parque Lisboa detuvimos a un hombre por agredir a su pareja en presencia de sus dos hijos. También ejerce violencia contra testigos y Policías
Imagén de la cuenta oficial de Twitter @PoliciaAlcorcon— Policía Local de Alcorcón

La Policía Municipal de Alcorcón ha detenido este fin de semana a un hombre acusado de agredir a su pareja en presencia de sus dos hijos, según han detallado a través de sus redes sociales. 

Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado viernes durante el turno de noche en el Metro Parque de Lisboa. "También ejerce violencia contra testigos y policías", han agregado las fuentes policiales.

Los agentes han señalado la necesidad de que se denuncien casos como estos, tanto si son víctimas, como conocedores o sí presencian alguna situación similar, recordando los teléfonos a los que llamar: al 016, al 112 y al 092.

