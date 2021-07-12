madridActualizado:
La Policía Municipal de Alcorcón ha detenido este fin de semana a un hombre acusado de agredir a su pareja en presencia de sus dos hijos, según han detallado a través de sus redes sociales.
Los hechos ocurrieron el pasado viernes durante el turno de noche en el Metro Parque de Lisboa. "También ejerce violencia contra testigos y policías", han agregado las fuentes policiales.
Los agentes han señalado la necesidad de que se denuncien casos como estos, tanto si son víctimas, como conocedores o sí presencian alguna situación similar, recordando los teléfonos a los que llamar: al 016, al 112 y al 092.
