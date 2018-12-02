Público
Vox impide entrar en su sede electoral a CTXT y La Sexta

El partido fascista prohibió la entrada a estos dos medios durante la jornada electoral.

Los periodistas de CTXT mientras eran expulsados de la sede de Vox.

Vox impidió la entrada a varios medios de comunicación durante la jornada electoral de Andalucía. 

CTXT comentó a través de Twitter que fueron expulsados de la sede de Vox con guardias de seguridad escoltándoles hasta la salida. 

De igual manera, la organización ultraderechista impidió la entrada a cámaras de LaSexta en una de sus sedes. Así lo ha confirmado el partido desde su cuenta de Twitter, haciéndose eco de las noticias que transmitían lo acontencido. 

