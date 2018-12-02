Vox impide entrar en su sede electoral a CTXT y La Sexta

Vox impidió la entrada a varios medios de comunicación durante la jornada electoral de Andalucía.
CTXT comentó a través de Twitter que fueron expulsados de la sede de Vox con guardias de seguridad escoltándoles hasta la salida.
De igual manera, la organización ultraderechista impidió la entrada a cámaras de LaSexta en una de sus sedes. Así lo ha confirmado el partido desde su cuenta de Twitter, haciéndose eco de las noticias que transmitían lo acontencido.
La organización de VOX NOS HA ECHADO de su cuartel general (con guardia de seguridad escoltando a @WillyVeleta y @gerardotc incluido) después de acreditarnos. ¡La fiesta de la democracia! Aquí el momento. #eleccionesandalucia pic.twitter.com/CqLTDPIa1S— CTXT (@ctxt_es) 2 de diciembre de 2018
Vox se jacta en redes de impedir la entrada a su sede a @laSextaTV . No les gustamos. Pues eso.— Ana Pastor (@_anapastor_) 2 de diciembre de 2018
