La vicesecretaria de Comunicación del PP, Marta González, ha comparado este jueves la violencia machista con el referéndum independentista del 1-O. En una entrevista en Hoy por hoy, la política conservadora ha explicado que "todo lo que está fuera de la legislación por supuesto que se puede comparar".
En palabras de González, "al PP se le achaca la necesidad de los votos de Vox y sin embargo esa misma reclamación no se hace al Gobierno del PSOE en Madrid, cuando está sustentado por independentistas", ha expresado la portavoz en relación a la amenaza del partido ultra, que no apoyará a PP y Cs en Andalucía si respaldan la ley de violencia de género.
La también vicepresidenta de la Comisión de Seguimiento y Evaluación del Pacto de Estado contra la violencia de género confía en que el partido de Santiago Abascal sea "sensible" y se sume al acuerdo alcanzado por ambas formaciones en esta comunidad autónoma.
Vox avisó este miércoles de que no aceptará los acuerdos firmados entre PP y Ciudadanos relativos a las leyes de género e instó a ambas formaciones a suscribir cualquier acuerdo sobre esa materia con PSOE y Podemos. "Esos pactos que los suscriban con PSOE y Podemos. En política social todos siguen, con sumisión lanar, los mandamientos de la dictadura de género. ¿Dónde el cambio?", señaló el portavoz de Vox en el Parlamento andaluz, Francisco Serrano, en su cuenta en Twitter.
Horas después, los líderes de ambos partidos aseguraron que no retirarán su apoyo a la ley contra la violencia machista. Albert Rivera señaló que "luchar contra la violencia machista con recursos y medidas para que nadie abuse de una mujer no es una opción" mientras que Pablo Casado dijo que el compromiso del PP "contra la violencia es innegable".
