Ábalos anticipa l'ampliació de l'estat d'alarma: "No crec que en 15 dies estiguem en disposició de guanyar aquesta batalla"

El ministre de Transports, Mobilitat i Agenda Urbana, José Luis Ábalos, ha assegurat aquest dilluns que l'estat d'alarma decretat pel Govern espanyol s'estendrà més enllà dels 15 dies exigits en la llei perquè, al seu judici, aquestes dues setmanes no donaran a l'estat espanyol la "capacitat per a guanyar la batalla" contra el coronavirus.



En una entrevista a Las Mañanas de RNE, recollida per Europa Press, Ábalos ha explicat que l'Executiu espanyol buscarà fórmules per a "prorrogar aquesta situació" que obliga els ciutadans a romandre a casa excepte per a algunes excepcions.

"És evident que no tenim un calendari cert. Si no prenem mesures especialment dures per a frenar la propagació del virus i per tant l'impacte en la salut i la vida... no tindria cap efecte", ha sostingut.



En aquest context, el titular de Transports ha apuntat que l'aplicació de mesures addicionals dependrà de l'"eficàcia" de les ja adoptades. "Si realment tots som responsables i actuem d'acord amb els requeriments i no frivolitzem, evidentment tindran més efecte", ha afegit.



Així, el ministre ha insistit que el Govern espanyol està "testant l'eficàcia de les mesures de forma continua", encara que no s'espera que tinguin un impacte immediat. "No crec que en 15 dies estiguem en disposició de guanyar aquesta batalla", ha resolt.

El tancament de fronteres, una possibilitat "real"

Per part seva, un altre dels quatre ministres als quals el president Pedro Sánchez ha situat al capdavant de la gestió de la crisi del coronaviurs, el titular d'Interior Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha afirmat en una entrevista per a la Cadena Ser que el Govern estatal valora com "una possibilitat real" el tancament de les fronteres exteriors de l'estat espanyol.



"Per suposat que és una possibilitat real (el tancament de fronteres) per a lluitar contra l'expansió del virus", ha expressat Marlaska, que ha supeditat aquesta decisió al que s'acordi en la reunió que els ministres d'Interior de la Unió Europea tindran a partir de les 11.00 d'aquest matí.