Aragonès vol que el Govern es personi com a acusació particular en el cas 3% 

El vicepresident del Govern, Pere Aragonès, proposa que la Generalitat es personi com a acusació particular en el 'cas 3%' de de presumpta corrupció, que afecta l'antiga CDC, el PDeCAT i diversos membres d'aquests partits. La decisió arriba després que aquesta setmana hagi finalitzat la interlocutòria del jutge, Jose de la Mata, que posa fi a la investigació que va arrencar el 2015. "Si hi ha hagut algun perjudici públic dels recursos hem d'anar fins el final", ha apuntat el republicà que ha apel·lat a la "responsabilitat" institucional: "No entendríem que es fes una altra cosa". Ha dit que traslladarà la petició a tots els àmbits de l'executiu i s'ha mostrat convençut que obtindrà la "complicitat" de la resta de representants públics.



(HI HAURÀ AMPLIACIÓ)