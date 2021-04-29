Aurora Madaula relleva Cuevillas com a secretària segona del Parlament

El Parlament de Catalunya, reunit en ple, ha escollit aquest dijous la diputada de JxCat Aurora Madaula com a nova secretària segona de la Mesa. Amb 74 vots a favor, Madaula relleva en el càrrec al diputat Jaume Alonso Cuevillas, que va renunciar a ser membre de la Mesa després de tenir discrepàncies amb la línia política de Junts sobre la desobediència al Parlament, tres setmanes després de la constitució de l'òrgan. Cuevillas es va desmarcar abstenints-e en el vot delegat del diputat de JxCat Lluís Puig i va rebutjar la tramitació de propostes de resolució que poden comportar la inhabilitació de membres de la Mesa.

Madaula substitueix Cuevillas, que va renunciar per discrepàncies amb Borràs

A principis d'abril, tant ERC com la CUP ja van anunciar que donarien suport al nomenament de Madaula. La votació per escollir la nova secretària segona de la Mesa del Parlament s'ha fet amb urna i paperetes, i cada diputat ha proposat un electe per assumir el càrrec. Al marge de Madaula, que ha rebut 74 vots, el diputat d'En Comú Podem Lucas Ferro n'ha rebut 40 i l'electa de Vox María Elisa García Fuster, 11. S'han produït 3 vots en blanc i 5 de nuls. Segons ha informat Ciutadans (Cs), els diputats de la formació no han proposat cap candidatura i han introduït una papereta amb el text "Sectarisme, no; Democràcia, sí".