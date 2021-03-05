Baixa assistència a la protesta contra la visita de Felip VI a la Seat 

Protesta descafeïnada durant la visita de Felip VI a Catalunya. L'Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) i Òmnium Cultural han desplegat quatre pancartes antimonàrquiques a diversos accessos de l'AP-7 i l'A-2 en direcció a la planta de Seat, a Martorell, on aquest matí havien de fer una visita el president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, i el rei. A la pancarta s'hi podia llegir "Catalunya no té rei", el lema que ha acompanyat les manifestacions republicanes dels darrers anys.

Minuts després, un dispositiu dels Mossos d'Esquadra feia retirar tres de les pancartes a les entitats independentistes i només n'han deixat una, al costat del parc forestsal de Can Cases: "Una vegada més ens trobem davant actuacions del Govern que limiten l'exercici de drets fonamentals", deia l'ANC per xarxes socials. La convocatòria només ha aconseguit aplegar una vintena de persones a les 9.00 h, en una concentració on també hi han participat la Intersindical-CSC. Segons informa l'ACN, els Mossos han identificat diverses persones i han fet fora els concentrats a les 9.45 al·legant risc que caiguessin pel pont.

La visita de Felip VI i Sánchez arriba després que el Govern espanyol anunciés la creació d'un consorci público-privat amb Seat, Volkswagen i Iberdrola per optar a fons europeus i impulsar la primera fàbrica de bateries de l'Estat "a prop de Martorell", segons va anunciar la ministra d'Indústria,