Sabotegen el mural crític amb el rei emèrit, Felip VI i Franco de l'artista Roc Blackblock

barcelona
El mural crític obra de l'artista urbà Roc Blackblock amb els rostres de Felip VI, el rei emèrit i Franco ha estat sabotejat i, sobre la figura del dictador, s'hi ha escrit la paraula "Visca'". El grafiti, en favor de la llibertat d'expressió i en contra del feixisme, va ser repintat aquest diumenge al parc de les Tres Xemeneies de Barcelona després que la Guàrdia Urbana esborrés l'original. Segons ha indicat Blackblock en una piulada, "l'obra performance sobre la realitat política" s'ha acabat de "completar". "Primer un episodi de censura, després un esbós de sabotatge premonitori de la gran cloenda d'avui. Com diu la dita: Quan els gossos borden alguna cosa senten. #spainisafasciststate", ha reblat.
Tal com ha explicat Roc Blackblock en una piulada, no només han sabotejat la seva pintada, sinó que també han pintat a sobre de les diferents obres urbanes del Parc de les Tres Xemenies que s'havien fet en defensa de la llibertat d'expressió. El dilluns 8 de febrer, la Guàrdia Urbana va ordenar als serveis de neteja que retiressin el mural en suport del raper empresonat Pablo Hásel. L'Ajuntament, en saber-ho, va disculpar-se i va demanar a l'artista que el tornés a pintar.
