Bartomeu queda en llibertat amb càrrecs després d'acollir-se al seu dret a no declarar davant de la magistrada

L'expresident de l'FC Barcelona Josep Maria Bartomeu i el seu assessor en el càrrec Jaume Masferrer han quedat aquest dimarts en llibertat amb càrrecs després d'acollir-se al seu dret a no declarar davant de la magistrada del jutjat d'instrucció número 13 de Barcelona. La causa està oberta pels delictes d'administració deslleial i corrupció en els negocis arran de l'escàndol BarçaGate, que investiga la contractació d'una empresa per part del club per, entre altres qüestions, difamar expresidents, exjugadors i també professionals en actiu de l'entitat. Els dos investigats han passat la nit a la comissaria de Les Corts.



En canvi, Román Gómez Ponti, responsable dels serveis jurídics del Barça, i Òscar Grau, director executiu del club, van quedar ja en llibertat dilluns al vespre i no han passat a disposició judicial. La causa, de la qual s'ha aixecat el secret de sumari, segueix oberta.



D'altra banda, la jutge considera que el Barça és "perjudicat" i no implicat en l'escàndol. Segons la investigació, els imputats haurien fraccionat els pagaments a l'empresa i3Ventures -encarregada del monitoratge a les xarxes i presumptament de les difamacions- per esquivar els mecanismes de control intern del club.

