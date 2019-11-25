La cadena de televisió britànica BBC ha produït un documental en el qual s'expliquen les conseqüències més amargues de la pressió turística que pateix l'illa d'Eivissa. Are we killing a paradise island? (Estem matant una illa paradisíaca?) és el títol de la cinta que aprofundeix en qüestions com la contaminació, la destrucció del medi ambient i la importància de conservar la posidònia.



En la peça, conduïda per la periodista Amber Haque, es posa l'accent en dades que il·lustren la situació. Per exemple, recorda que, a l'estiu, per cada resident hi ha 25 turistes a l'illa, la qual cosa converteix Eivissa en la segona destinació del món amb més pressió turística.

Així mateix, assenyala que aquest problema segueix sense ser tractat com una qüestió d'importància pels mitjans de comunicació: "Els DJs superestrelles i els clubs de fama mundial apareixen sovint als titulars sobre Eivissa. Però cada temporada que passa s'exerceix més pressió sobre la sostenibilitat de l'illa ".



El documental tracta de buscar alternatives perquè l'activitat turística sigui més respectuosa amb l'entorn. Així, per exemple, assenyala el paper d'una empresa de vaixells que funciona amb energies netes.

Al documental, ja emès, i que ara es pot veure a través de la plataforma on line de la cadena, encara que només des del Regne Unit, es parla també de la retallada en els horaris d'obertura dels locals d'oci nocturn de Sant Antoni.