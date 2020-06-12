Buch només apartarà el cap dels antiavalots dels Mossos condemnat si ho demana el jutge

El conseller d'Interior, Miquel Buch, ha dit que la decisió sobre si s'ha d'apartar l'inspector Jordi Arasa del cos de Mossos d'Esquadra l'ha de prendre el jutge, que és qui "té l'autoritat competent per decidir". Aquest dimarts es va conèixer la sentència condemnatòria de 2 anys i 4 mesos de presó a Arasa per lesions durant el desallotjament del 15-M de la Plaça Catalunya, i no ha estat fins aquest divendres que el conseller s'ha pronunciat al respecte. En la seva compareixença a l'espai Jo pregunto el conseller ha assegurat que si s'ha de "treure la condició de funcionari, sancionar o no fer res" ho decidirà el jutge.

Aquest dimecres el comissari en cap, Eduard Sallent, va comunicar que Arasa seria apartat de la seva responsabilitat com a cap de l'ARRO de Barcelona i passaria a tenir un destí "allunyat del carrer".

Sobre el possible i polèmic ascens de Jordi Arasa, que en conèixer-se la sentència era el cap de l'Àrea de Recursos Operatius (ARRO), el conseller ha puntualitzat que els càrrecs polítics no hi participen. "Es fan unes oposicions on un tribunal de treballadors públics, de funcionaris, avaluen si la persona que es presenta respon bé les proves per accedir a la plaça", ha explicat.

Arasa ha estat considerat culpable de dos delictes de lesions pels fets succeïts el 27 de maig de 2011, quan la intervenció dels antiavalots va provocar més de 120 ferits. Sota el pretext de "netejar" la plaça, els agents van carregar contra els manifestants que resistien de forma pacífica.



Buch ha afirmat que "s'ha actuat de forma preventiva a l'espera també de si hi ha recurs i la sentència és revisada o no, i tot el que pugui desenvolupar" en el procés judicial. En aquest sentit, ha recordat que quan van tenir coneixement de la sentència Sallent va anunciar que s'apartava a Arasa del lloc que tenia en aquell moment.