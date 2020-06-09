Condemnat a dos anys i quatre mesos de presó l'inspector dels Mossos que va liderar el desallotjament del 15-M

La secció tercera de l'Audiència de Barcelona ha condemnat a dos anys i quatre mesos de presó l'inspector dels Mossos d'Esquadra Jordi Arasa pel desallotjament de l'acampada dels indignats de la plaça Catalunya, segons ha avançat la Directa. Arasa, que és el cap de l'Àrea de Recursos Operatius (ARRO) de Barcelona de la policia catalana, ha estat considerat culpable de dos delictes de lesions pels fets succeïts el 27 de maig de 2011, quan la intervenció dels antiavalots va provcar més de 120 ferits.



L'inspector va ser jutjat el passat febrer pel desallotjament de l'acampada del 15-M. L'acusació particular demanava per l'inspector fins a vuit any de presó, mentre que la Fiscalia en demanava dos. El polèmic inspector ja va ser condemnat el 2014 per agredit l'exdiputat de la CUP David Fernàndez en el mateix desallotjament. Més enllà de la condemna a presó, el tribunal també ha acordat la seva suspensió de sou i feina i la inhabilitació professional. També han fixat que la Generalitat de Catalunya haurà d’assumir les despeses processals.



Els fets es remunten al 27 de maig de 2011, quan 200 agents dels Mossos d'Esquadra i de la Guàrdia Urbana van acordonar a les 7.00 h la plaça Catalunya, on s'hi produia l'acampada dels indignats del 15-M. Sota el pretext de "netejar" la plaça, els agents van carregar contra els manifestants que resistien de forma pacífica.

