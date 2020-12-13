Canadell, Artadi i Cuevillas, els més votats a les primàries de Junts per acompanyar Borràs a Barcelona

El president de la Cambra de Comerç de Barcelona, Joan Canadell (amb 1.269 vots), la vicepresidenta de JxCat i portaveu municipal del partit a Barcelona, Elsa Artadi (amb 1.212 vots), i l'advocat Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas (1.172 vots) han estat els candidats més votats en les primàries del partit per encapçalar les llistes per Barcelona. Així doncs, acompanyaran la portaveu del partit al Congrés, Laura Borràs, a les eleccions del 14 de febrer.

En les primàries, celebrades aquest cap de setmana amb una participació del 72%, els candidats que han seguit als tres més votats a Barcelona han estat Jordi Puigneró i Ferrer (993 vots), Lluís Puig Gordi (883 vots), Meritxell Budó i Pla (713 vots), Damià Calvet i Valera (687 vots) i Josep Rius Alcaraz (524 vots). Queda per definir quin serà el paper de l'expresident de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, a les llistes.

D'altra banda, el conseller Ramon Tremosa (209 vots) ha estat el més votat per encapçalar la llista electoral de Lleida, seguit de Jordi Fàbrega i Sabaté (100 vots) i Joan Carles Garcia Guillamon (80 vots).



El president de JxCat al Parlament, Albert Batet, ha estat el més votat per encapçalar la candidatura per Tarragona amb 207 vots, seguit de Mònica Sales de la Cruz (123 vots) i Eusebi Campdepadrós i Pucurull (113 vots).



La portaveu de JxCat al Parlament, Gemma Geis (350 vots), i l'alcaldessa de Girona Marta Madrenas (343 vots), han estat les que han rebut més suport a la circumscripció de Girona, seguides de Salvador Vergés (170 vots) i Francesc Ten (126 vots).



En total, a aquesta segona fase de les primàries hi ha concorregut 127 persones afiliades i simpatitzats de Junts per Catalunya. L’Executiva Nacional completarà la llista en cada una de les circumscripcions un cop s’hagin proclamat els candidats dels primers llocs. La proposta, assegura JxCat en un comunicat, es farà combinant diversos criteris "com són el suport que en cada circumscripció hagin obtingut les persones que no han estat proclamades, la paritat, la pluralitat ideològica, l’equilibri territorial, la diversitat professional, l’equilibri entre experiència i renovació institucional i la diversitat generacional". Aquesta proposta també se sotmetrà a votació dels afiliats.