Catalunya ha aconseguit "estabilitzar" la corba de la Covid-19, segons Salut

Catalunya ha aconseguit "estabilitzar" la corba de contagis de la Covid-19, segons el Departament de Salut. És "un primer objectiu" aconseguit, si bé ara és "molt important" aconseguir que la corba "baixi", ha dit en roda de premsa el secretari de Salut Pública, Josep Maria Argimon. La taxa de contagis se situa en els 71 casos per cada 100.000 habitants, amb una velocitat de contagi inferior a l'1 -en concret, del 0,93. Argimon ha comparegut davant els periodistes al costat del director de la Unitat de Seguiment d'aquest virus a Catalunya, l'epidemiòleg Jacobo Mendioroz.

Catalunya registra 759 casos nous de coronavirus en les últimes hores

Argimon ha apel·lat a "la responsabilitat de tots", començant per les administracions, per a seguir amb aquesta tendència i aconseguir un descens dels casos, ja que "no cal perdre de vista que el risc de rebrot és encara alt".



En les últimes hores, Catalunya ha registrat 759 casos nous de coronavirus confirmats per PCR i el total s'eleva a 87.810, segons l'últim balanç del Departament de Salut. La xifra total és de 108.350 casos (830 més), comptant també els tests serològics. 12.829 persones han mort des de l'inici de la pandèmia, després que s'hagin reportat dues defuncions en les darreres hores.



El risc de rebrot manté la tendència a la baixa i se situa en 138,79 -174,27 la setmana passada-, si bé encara es troba per sobre del llindar de risc alt (100). La velocitat de propagació del virus continua disminuint després que en l'anterior balanç baixés de la barrera de l'1, i ara és de de 0,93.

Reobertura de l'interior de bars i restaurants al Segrià

Amb la millora de la situació epidemiològica al Segrià, els bars, cafeteries i restaurants de Lleida han reobert l'interior dels establiments. El Diari Oficial de la Generalitat de Catalunya (DOGC) ha publicat aquest dimarts la resolució de Salut que autoritza l'activitat a dins dels locals de restauració a la capital del Segrià i en sis municipis del Baix Segre, tot i que amb un aforament limitat al 50%. Des del sector valoren positivament la mesura ja que fins ara només podien servir a les terrasses o menjar per emportar. Des de la Federació d'Hostaleria de Lleida reclamen al Govern un ajut específic per pal·liar les pèrdues que el sector de l'hostaleria i la restauració ha de fer front arran de les mesures més restrictives per la Covid-19 aplicades en aquestes set poblacions de la comarca.

