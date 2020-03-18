Catalunya ja suma 2.700 positius i 55 morts per l’epidèmia de coronavirus

Com preveien tots els experts, es manté el creixement de casos i morts per coronavirus a Catalunya. Segons les dades que ha donat a conèixer aquest vespre el Departament de Salut, en les darreres 24 hores han mort 14 persones més a Catalunya, de manera que el total de víctimes ja s’eleva a 55. Pel que fa als positius, se n’han confirmat 836 de nous, de manera que el global des de l’esclat del Covid-19 arriba a 2.702 (un 30,9% més). Ahir s’havien detectat 472 casos i el dilluns, 491.



Segons el Govern, totes les persones mortes per l’epidèmia tenien patologies prèvies. Es dona la circumstància que sis de les persones que han perdut la vida ho han fet a la Fundació Privada Consorts Guasch de Capellades, segons ha avançat l’ajuntament en un comunicat. Es tracta d’un municipi molt proper a Igualada, on hi ha un dels focus principals de coronavirus a Catalunya, tot i que no forma part dels nuclis confinats de la Conca d’Òdena. Aquest brot ha provocat ja 207 positius, 91 dels quals són sanitaris.

A més a més, Salut subratlla que hi ha un total de 92 persones en estat greus i que del total d’afectats 228 són professionals sanitaris.



Per tercer dia consecutiu, el Govern ha reclamat a l’executiu estatal mesures més dràstiques i un confinament total per aturar la propagació de l’epidèmia. El dia també ha estat marcat per la denuncia de la gestió centralitzada del material sanitari, que està endarrerint en alguns casos la seva arribada a Catalunya.

