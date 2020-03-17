Catalunya registra 41 morts a causa del coronavirus, 23 més en un sol dia

Catalunya ja registra un total de 41 morts a causa del contagi, 23 més en un sol dia, el que suposa un repunt de morts del 34% en 24 hores. En total, ja són 1.866 afectats pel coronavirus, dels quals 65 són casos greus i 98 són sanitaris contagiats. Aquest dimarts, el nombre de casos nous, 472, és lleugerament inferior al d'ahir, quan es van registrar 491 casos positius nous.

Pel que fa al brot d'Igualada, actualment hi ha 88 persones contagiades, dels quals 48 són personal sanitari. Per contra, 14 persones amb patologies prèvies han mort, dues més que ahir, i sis persones es troben en estat greu.

En aquest context, el Govern de la Generalitat segueix denunciant l'actitud del Govern espanyol, a qui critica que encara no hagi respost les peticions de l'Executiu català: "Sánchez ha estat ràpid en prendre les competències i treure els militars al carrer, però lent en aplicar mesures realment efectives per fer front a l’amenaça del coronavirus. Encara no tenim cap resposta a la petició de pla de contingència que va fer ahir el Govern de Catalunya, quan tots els experts coincideixen que el millor és que tothom es quedi a casa per frenar la propagació", ha declarat aquest matí la portaveu Meritxell Budó.

La consellera de Salut, Alba Vergés, ha insistit en la mateixa idea, ja que considera "importantíssim" que es posi en marxa la resolució "per protegir el sistema sanitari, que està augmentant la capacitat a marxes forçades per poder atendre les persones com pertoca".