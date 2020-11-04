Catalunya registra a l'octubre el pitjor atur des de l'abril del 2016 amb 6.358 aturats més i prop del mig milió de desocupats

L'atur registrat a Catalunya durant el mes d'octubre va pujar en 6.358 persones en comparació al setembre, fins als 484.559 desocupats, xifra que representa un increment del 1,33% respecte al mes passat, segons el Ministeri d'Inclusió, Seguretat Social i Migracions. Es tracta de la dada més alta des de l'abril del 2016, en un mes d'octubre on Catalunya ha recuperat dures mesures de restricció contra la Covid com el tancament de bars i restaurants que impacta en l'àmbit de l'ocupació. En relació al mateix mes de l'any passat, però, la xifra es dispara un 25,1%, concretament 97.292 persones més. Pel que fa el nombre d'afiliats a la Seguretat Social, durant l'octubre hi havia 3.375.642 persones, és a dir, 22.910 més que el mes anterior (+0,68%), tot i que si es compara amb fa un any hi ha 93.953 llocs de treball menys, un 2,71% menys que a l'octubre de l'any passat, segons el Ministeri.

Catalunya va ser la tercera comunitat autònoma on més es va notar aquest repunt de l'atur a l'octubre, per darrer d'Andalusia (9.506 nous aturats) i les Canàries (8.207). Només tres territoris van acabar el mes amb una caiguda de l'atur: el País Basc, el País Valencià i Múrcia.



Al conjunt de l'Estat, la tendència també va ser d'increment del nombre de desocupats, amb 49.558 persones. Tot i així, el ministeri que lidera Yolanda Díaz ha destacat que es tracta del segon menor augment en aquest mes dels últims 13 anys.