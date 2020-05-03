Catalunya supera els 10.500 morts per Covid-19, però es confirma la tendència a la baixa de víctimes

Les víctimes mortals a conseqüència del coronavirus sumen ja un total de 10.508 després que en les últimes 24 hores hagin mort 56 persones, 5 més que ahir. És la segona xifra més baixa d'ençà que va canviar el mètode de recompte de la Generalitat. La xifra de contagis també registra la dada més baixa des del 12 de març i suma aquest dissabte 143 casos nous, després que ahir els positius fossin 270. Al total, cal sumar uns 136.643 casos possibles d’infecció de coronavirus. Són pacients que presenten símptomes i que un professional facultatiu classifica com a possible cas.



Del total de casos acumulats, fins ara han mort a un centre hospitalari, positiu de la Covid-19 o bé com a sospitós, un total de 6.094 persones. 3.905 persones han estat ingressades de gravetat des de l'arribada a Catalunya de la Covid-19; i en l'actualitat en són 589, 23 menys que aquest dijous. A més, del nombre total de positius arreu del país, 8.495 són professionals sanitaris, mentre que 5.142 professionals de residències estan aïllats per sospita o confirmació.



S’han comptabilitzat fins avui un total de 31.717 altes hospitalàries de persones diagnosticades amb la Covid-19. I pel que fa a les residències de gent gran, un total d'11.560 persones han estat confirmades com a positius de coronavirus i 28.418 són casos sospitosos.



De les 10.452 víctimes mortals declarades per les funeràries afectades per la Covid-19 o sospitosos de ser-ho, 3.044 han mort a una residència, 130 a un centre sociosanitari i 582 al domicili. Els casos restants són morts a hospitals o casos no classificables per manca d’informació.

L'Estat registra la xifra més baixa de morts des del 18 de març

Espanya ha registrat 164 defuncions per coronavirus en les últimes 24 hores, la xifra més baixa des del passat 18 de març, quan es va registrar un augment diari de 107 morts, segons les últimes dades del Ministeri de Sanitat.



Fins a aquest diumenge s'han registrat un total de 25.264 morts per coronavirus i 217.466 casos confirmats per PCR, 838 infectats més des d'aquest dissabte. Així mateix, han superat ja la malaltia un total de 118.902 pacients, la qual cosa suposa 1.654 curats més des d'ahir.

