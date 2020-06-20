Centenars de manifestants protesten pels drets de les persones migrades 

En el dia mundial de les persones refugiades, aquesta vegada marcat per l'assassinat racista de George Floyd, asfixiat sota el genoll de l'agent Derek Chavin a Mineápolis, centenars de manifestants han protestat aquest dissabte pels drets de les persones migrades arreu de l'Estat. Convocats per la Coordinadora Obrim Fronteres i Regularización Ya, associacions i entitats com Stop Mare Mortum, la Comissió Catalana d'Ajuda al Refugiat (CCAR), LaFede.cat, Plataforma Fruita amb Justícia Social o la Tancada pels Drets s'han concentrat per exigir la regularització de les més de 600.000 persones migrades que viuen a l'Estat espanyol.

"Pa, sostre, treball i papers per a totes!" i #RegularitzacióJa és una de les demandes més exigides a les xarxes socials. Les persones en situació irregular no poden accedir a feines regularitzades i han d'optar moltes vegades per treballar en negre, en condicions molt precàries i patint discriminació racista, com ara la situació dels temporers de Lleida.

Les concentracions han tingut lloc a diferents ciutats i pobles de Catalunya, com ara Barcelona, Lleida, Girona, Mataró, Granollers, Reus, Sitges, Vilafranca del Penedès, Palafrugell o Vic. Allà els manifestants també han exigit el tancament dels Centres d'Internament d'Estrangers (CIEs), els quals van estar clausurats durant l'estat d'alarma però que amb la desescalada s'han començat a habilitar. Diverses formacions polítiques, com ara ERC i la CUP, han donat suport i han assistit a les manifestacions.

Aquest dissabte també s'han manifestat diverses persones per reclamar un Pla de Xoc Social arreu de l'Estat. A Barcelona, centenars de persones s'han concentrat davant la Borsa de Barcelona i han exigit una sortida de la crisi sanitària "que posi la vida al centre i no els beneficis de les grans empreses". Algunes d'elles també han unit les seves demandes amb les dels col·lectius antiracistes, ja que han demanat els mateixos drets i recursos per a tota la població sense tenir en compte el seu origen.



Les protestes han tingut lloc un dia després que la Coordinadora Obrim Fronteres i #Regularizacionya presentessin una proposició de llei en la qual reclamen al Govern espanyol la regularització de les més de 600.000 persones en situació irregular que viuen a l'Estat.