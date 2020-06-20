Centenars de manifestants protesten pels drets de les persones migrades 

barcelonaActualizado:
En el dia mundial de les persones refugiades, aquesta vegada marcat per l'assassinat racista de George Floyd, asfixiat sota el genoll de l'agent Derek Chavin a Mineápolis, centenars de manifestants han protestat aquest dissabte pels drets de les persones migrades arreu de l'Estat. Convocats per la Coordinadora Obrim Fronteres i Regularización Ya, associacions i entitats com Stop Mare Mortum, la Comissió Catalana d'Ajuda al Refugiat (CCAR), LaFede.cat, Plataforma Fruita amb Justícia Social o la Tancada pels Drets s'han concentrat per exigir la regularització de les més de 600.000 persones migrades que viuen a l'Estat espanyol.
"Pa, sostre, treball i papers per a totes!" i #RegularitzacióJa és una de les demandes més exigides a les xarxes socials. Les persones en situació irregular no poden accedir a feines regularitzades i han d'optar moltes vegades per treballar en negre, en condicions molt precàries i patint discriminació racista, com ara la situació dels temporers de Lleida.
Les concentracions han tingut lloc a diferents ciutats i pobles de Catalunya, com ara Barcelona, Lleida, Girona, Mataró, Granollers, Reus, Sitges, Vilafranca del Penedès, Palafrugell o Vic. Allà els manifestants també han exigit el tancament dels Centres d'Internament d'Estrangers (CIEs), els quals van estar clausurats durant l'estat d'alarma però que amb la desescalada s'han començat a habilitar. Diverses formacions polítiques, com ara ERC i la CUP, han donat suport i han assistit a les manifestacions.
Aquest dissabte també s'han manifestat diverses persones per reclamar un Pla de Xoc Social arreu de l'Estat. A Barcelona, centenars de persones s'han concentrat davant la Borsa de Barcelona i han exigit una sortida de la crisi sanitària "que posi la vida al centre i no els beneficis de les grans empreses". Algunes d'elles també han unit les seves demandes amb les dels col·lectius antiracistes, ja que han demanat els mateixos drets i recursos per a tota la població sense tenir en compte el seu origen.
Les protestes han tingut lloc un dia després que la Coordinadora Obrim Fronteres i #Regularizacionya presentessin una proposició de llei en la qual reclamen al Govern espanyol la regularització de les més de 600.000 persones en situació irregular que viuen a l'Estat.
