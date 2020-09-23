Centenars de persones es concentren a Sabadell per demanar l'absolució dels encausats en l'Operació Judes

barcelona
Avui es compleix un any de la detenció de nou persones acusades de terrorisme en el marc de l'operació Judes, a Sabadell. En suport dels encausats, la plaça de l'Ajuntament de Sabadell s'ha omplert de centenars de persones, que han reclamat la seva absolució al crit de "Tots som CDR" i "No tenim por". Els manifestants s'han emplaçat a seguir denunciant una causa "injusta" que "vol silenciar l'independentisme popular". La concentració ha comptat amb la presència de diferents encausats, entre ells Jordi Ros i Xavier Duch. Precisament, l'acte de suport s'ha celebrat poc després que s'hagi conegut que el Jutjat d'Instrucció de Sabadell ha admès a tràmit la querella de Ros contra la Guàrdia Civil.
Després de la detenció de les nou persones el 23 de setembre de 2019, set van ingressar a la presó de Soto del Real. El passat gener van ser posats en llibertat els dos últims CDR investigats en la causa, Jordi Ros i Germinal Tomàs. Al juny, l'Audiència Nacional va ampliar la causa citant a declarar sis persones més, a les quals la Fiscalia acusa de pertinença a organització terrorista. En total són 13 les persones encausades en el marc d'aquesta operació.
De moment, als nou detinguts el 23 de setembre se'ls manté l'acusació dels presumptes delictes terrorisme, tinença d'explosius i conspiració per causar estralls, si bé en el sumari del cas va evidenciar-se que en cap dels registres s'havien trobat explosius.
