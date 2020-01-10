L’Audiència Nacional ha decretat llibertat sota fiança per a Jordi Ros i Germinal Tomàs, els dos darrers activistes dels CDR que seguien empresonats després de ser detinguts el passat 23 de setembre, durant l'anomenada Operació Judes. En concret, segons ha avançat Alerta Solidària, la fiança que s’ha fixat és de 30.000 euros en el cas de Ros i de 15.000 per a Tomàs. La decisió suposa un nou pas endavant en el desmuntatge d’una causa que va arrencar amb les acusacions de terrorisme per a nou a persones, set de les quals van ingressar a la presó de Soto del Real el 26 de setembre.
HI HAURÀ AMPLIACIÓ
⚠️ ULTIMA HORA ⚠️— Alerta Solidària (@AlertaSolidaria) January 10, 2020
L'Audiència Nacional decreta llibertat sota fiança de 30.000 i 15.000 euros pel Jordi i pel Germinal.
✊ Exigim l'arxivament de la causa per les 9 encausades!
‼️ Per assolir aquestes quantitats necessitarem la col·laboració de tothom:https://t.co/WNawpTd05S pic.twitter.com/zpIbMbLF8E
