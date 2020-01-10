Público
Público

Repressió L’Audiència Nacional decreta llibertat sota fiança pels dos darrers CDR empresonats

En concret, el tribunal ha fixat una fiança de 30.000 euros per a Jordi Ros i de 15.000 per a Germinal Tomàs. D'aquesta manera, hauran quedat en llibertat totes les persones detingudes en l'operació Judes i a les quals es manté l'acusació de terrorisme. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La concentració que s'ha fet a Sabadell, en rebuig a l'operatiu contra els CDR. @SPxind

Concentració que va fer-se a Sabadell en suport a les persones detingudes el 23 de setembre. @SPxind

L’Audiència Nacional ha decretat llibertat sota fiança per a Jordi Ros i Germinal Tomàs, els dos darrers activistes dels CDR que seguien empresonats després de ser detinguts el passat 23 de setembre, durant l'anomenada Operació Judes. En concret, segons ha avançat Alerta Solidària, la fiança que s’ha fixat és de 30.000 euros en el cas de Ros i de 15.000 per a Tomàs. La decisió suposa un nou pas endavant en el desmuntatge d’una causa que va arrencar amb les acusacions de terrorisme per a nou a persones, set de les quals van ingressar a la presó de Soto del Real el 26 de setembre.

HI HAURÀ AMPLIACIÓ

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas