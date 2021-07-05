Centenars de persones es manifesten a Barcelona per condemnar l'assassinat del noi gai de la Corunya

barcelona
Centenars de persones s'han concentrat aquest dilluns a la superilla Compte Borrell amb Parlament de Barcelona i després s'han manifestat per l'Avinguda Paral·lel per condemnar l'assassinat d'un noi gai a la Corunya el dissabte. "És un fet molt tràgic però és un paradigma que no teníem fins ara, a l'Estat espanyol tenim l'assassinat per homofòbia", ha lamentat el president de l'Observatori contra l'Homofòbia, Eugeni Rodríguez.
"L'homofòbia mata i els poders públics han d'actuar immediatament perquè volem estar tranquils als carrers", ha afegit en una manifestació on han assistit l'alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, i les conselleres de Drets Socials i d'Igualtat i Feminismes, Violant Cervera i Tània Verge.
