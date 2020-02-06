Un col·legi concertat passarà a la xarxa pública el curs vinent per primer cop

barcelonaActualizado:
El Col·legi concertat Immaculada Concepció de Barcelona, al carrer València de Barcelona, formarà part de la xarxa de centres públics a partir del curs vinent. Es tracta del primer centre concertat que passarà a ser públic des de l'aprovació del decret de la Generalitat aprovat el maig passat, tal com han anunciat l'alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, i el conseller d'Educació, Josep Bargalló. Aquest decret permet el canvi de titularitat segons la voluntat dels centres educatius.
Colau i Bargalló han celebrat aquest dijous l'ampliació de l'oferta pública a l'Eixample de Barcelona amb aquesta adhesió del centre. De manera provisional, l'escola començarà a dir-se Escola Eixample. Serà la primera concertada amb alumnes escolaritzats que passarà a ser pública, després que el col·legi en desús Sant Vicent de Paül, en desús, també entrés a la xarxa aquest curs.
Bargalló ha explicat que l'escola mantindrà el professorat actual, uns 25 docents, i que se sumaran sis professors més de la borsa pública, d'on sortirà també el director o directora. La portaveu de les Religioses Missioneres de la Immaculada Concepció, Núria Dausà, ha assegurat que des d'aquest 2011 han patit reducció de línies, i ha remarcat que el consell escolar del centre ha aprovat per unanimitat el canvi de titularitat. El curs 2020-2021 comptarà amb dues línies.
