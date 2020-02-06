Estàs llegint: Un col·legi concertat passarà a la xarxa pública el curs vinent per primer cop

Un col·legi concertat passarà a la xarxa pública el curs vinent per primer cop

El Col·legi Immaculada Concepció de Barcelona passarà a mans públiques després que la Generalitat aprovés el decret que permet canvis de titularitat. És el primer centre amb alumnat escolaritzat que fa aquesta transició, després que el col·legi en desús Sant Vicent de Paül també entrés a la xarxa pública aquest curs.

L'alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, i el conseller d'Educació, Josep Bargalló, al col·legi Immaculada Concepció de Barcelona. Departament d'Educació
L'alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, i el conseller d'Educació, Josep Bargalló, al col·legi Immaculada Concepció de Barcelona. Departament d'Educació

El Col·legi concertat Immaculada Concepció de Barcelona, al carrer València de Barcelona, formarà part de la xarxa de centres públics a partir del curs vinent. Es tracta del primer centre concertat que passarà a ser públic des de l'aprovació del decret de la Generalitat aprovat el maig passat, tal com han anunciat l'alcaldessa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, i el conseller d'Educació, Josep Bargalló. Aquest decret permet el canvi de titularitat segons la voluntat dels centres educatius. 

Colau i Bargalló han celebrat aquest dijous l'ampliació de l'oferta pública a l'Eixample de Barcelona amb aquesta adhesió del centre. De manera provisional, l'escola començarà a dir-se Escola Eixample. Serà la primera concertada amb alumnes escolaritzats que passarà a ser pública, després que el col·legi en desús Sant Vicent de Paül, en desús, també entrés a la xarxa aquest curs.

Bargalló ha explicat que l'escola mantindrà el professorat actual, uns 25 docents, i que se sumaran sis professors més de la borsa pública, d'on sortirà també el director o directora. La portaveu de les Religioses Missioneres de la Immaculada Concepció, Núria Dausà, ha assegurat que des d'aquest 2011 han patit reducció de línies, i ha remarcat que el consell escolar del centre ha aprovat per unanimitat el canvi de titularitat. El curs 2020-2021 comptarà amb dues línies.

